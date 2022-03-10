Heavy fire damage to multi-family house in William Whyte area

A multi-family house in the 500 block of Alfred Avenue suffered major damage in a Wednesday evening fire.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews responded to the blaze just after 8:30 p.m.

On arrival, crews encountered smoke and flames from the structure and began fighting the fire from the inside.

As conditions worsened and safety concerns increased, firefighting continued from the exterior.

Conditions later improved enough to allow crews back inside to put out any fire still burning.

Crews declared the fire under control at around 10:50 p.m.

Five occupants were able to self-evacuate before fire trucks arrived.

No injuries were reported and the city’s Emergency Social Services staff were called to help three residents find temporary accommodations.

As of Thursday morning, WFPS advises drivers and pedestrians to watch for icy sections of road and sidewalk caused by firefighting efforts.

The city will be monitoring conditions and applying sand and de-icing agents to roadways and sidewalks as required to improve traction.

No damage estimates are available at this time though the house is reported to have suffered major structural damage.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.