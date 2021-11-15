Heavy flurries could make for a messy commute in Central Ontario
Parts of Central Ontario could see its first blast of winter on Monday, according to Environment Canada.
The weather agency says parts of Simcoe County and Grey Bruce could see two to four centimetres of snowfall Monday afternoon into the evening.
Barrie, Collingwood, New Tecumseth, The Blue Mountains and Northern Grey County could see snowfall accumulation due to lake effect snow.
Heavy flurries in some areas could impact visibility during the drive home, so be prepared to drive according to weather conditions.
Huntsville OPP advises motorists to always carry a fully charged cell phone and dress for the weather, even in the car, in the event of trouble.
"Carry a survival kit in your vehicle. Recommended items include a shovel, blanket, booster cables, flashlight, high energy foods, matches and a candle," provincial police encouraged.
Snowfall is expected to taper off by early Tuesday morning, so the drive into work shouldn't be impacted.
