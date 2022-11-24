Thick fog creates near-zero visibility on the roads

Thick fog caused near-zero visibility on the roads Thursday morning across the region.

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for most of southern and central Ontario.

"Persistent fog with visibility near zero is forming in some areas and will continue throughout the early morning hours," the national weather agency noted on its website.

Several school buses across parts of Durham and York regions were cancelled as a result.

The fog will dissipate throughout the morning, with mild November temperatures in the forecast.