Heavy garbage pickup in CBRM still up in the air

The annual heavy garbage pickup is something CBRM residents count on, but no official date has been set yet this year.

“I think it's important to be held annually not only to help with illegal dumping issue, but just because there are people that can't get to the landfill,” said Dylan Yates, Cape Breton Environmental Association president.

The municipality says a decision will not be made on heavy garbage pickup until the budget is passed.

Right now CBRM staff suggested a late summer, early fall pickup if it goes ahead at all.

“We've heard from our senior staff that there is really no room at our transfer station at our dump to accommodate the heavy garbage. A staff recommendation would be to not proceed,” said Cyril MacDonald, Cape Breton Regional Municipal Councillor.

The collection costs about $250,000 a year.

Some feel the garbage and debris left roadside becomes eyesores, but many feel it's an important service to have.

“We've heard from a number of councillors through our budget conversations that heavy garbage is a must,” said MacDonald.

Moving the date from the spring is not sitting well with Cape Breton Environmental Association President Dylan Yates, who feels the change would increase illegal dumping in the area and the costs associated with cleaning it up.

“I think having the heavy garbage in the spring has definitely helped because you don't see larger items being dumped that typically go out during heavy pickup,” said Yates.

MacDonald says the municipality hopes to have a decision one way or another by the end of the month, but it will depend on budget deliberations.