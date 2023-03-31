Heavy, late season snowfall coming for B.C.'s Coquihalla Highway: Environment Canada

Drivers on British Columbia's Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt are being warned to prepare for a heavy, late season snowfall through Saturday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the area, as well as for Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

It says up to 25 centimetres is expected as a “robust” frontal system starts to spread light to moderate snow, which will intensify in the evening and persist through Saturday.

Warming road surfaces in the beginning could mean significant snow won't accumulate until later this evening.

The weather agency says the snow will start later in the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass area, with heavy snow persisting through Saturday evening.

It says weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.