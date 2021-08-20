Heavy lifting to help the Thames River in London, Ont.
It’s progress through destruction.
Volunteers with the London Environmental Network removed 100 square metres of impermeable asphalt from the campus of Fanshawe College during its first ‘Depave Paradise’ event Friday.
The project aims to reduce stormwater runoff into the Thames River by removing unnecessary pavement and asphalt from the city.
“Any toxins it collects on its way to the drain, from cars, fertilizers, and chemicals on the pavement will end up in the river which is a problem for our fish, our birds, and people,” explains Marianne Griffith with the London Environmental Network.
It’s hoped that the inaugural project will encourage more removal of unnecessary pavement in London.
On Aug. 27, the team will return to plant native species on the site.
