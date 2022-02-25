'Heavy on my heart': Teacher speaks out after third alleged incident of students doing 'Hitler salute'

A Toronto District School Board supply teacher says she’s seeing the world differently after an alleged anti-Semitic incident where students showed her the "Hitler salute."

It’s the third incident involving the salute at TDSB schools this month.

Sarah, who didn't want provide her last name, said in a Grade 6 French class at Pleasant Public School Thursday, she asked students wanting to play a fun competitive game to put their hand up and about half did. After the hands came down, she said two boys raised their hands but not in the regular way.

“They agreed, looked at each other giggled a little bit and put their hand up in a Nazi Hitler salute,” she told CTV News Toronto in an interview Friday.

Sarah said it went on for 20 to 30 seconds and asked them why their hands were up.

She said feeling shocked and attacked she walked out. She said in a meeting after the incident the students told her they knew she was Jewish, but believes they didn’t know the meaning and implication of the incident.

“It’s really heavy on my heart,” she said. “This is a symbol of hate, and that’s how I felt in the moment too. Not only that but, ‘I want to kill you’,” she said.

Sarah said the experience has changed her. She wants solutions and is re-thinking teaching.

In a letter to families, the TDSB called the anti-Semitic allegation upsetting and said it began investigating immediately.

“As a result of what has occurred, we believe it’s important for students to be able to understand the impact of hate symbols and will be working to incorporate this as a learning opportunity to underscore our commitment to create a safe and respectful environment,” the letter said.

It said in terms of immediate action, a 45-minute program about the Holocaust will be shown to Grade 6 students where can they ask questions.

This is the third report of anti-Semitism at TDSB schools in February after incidents at Valley Park Middle School and Charles H. Best Middle School.

Chief James Ramer said Toronto Police are aware of two anti-Semitic incidents at local schools and have sent officers to learn more.

“You get to three incidents and you start to see a trend,” said Michael Mostyn, CEO of B’nai Brith Canada. “Why is this happening in the city of Toronto regularly and what needs to be done in the educational system to ensure kids of respectful of one another and teachers?,” he said.

Mostyn said there is a large lack of Holocaust education and the incidents also raise questions about whether children are being left alone and online with negative influences too often.

Outside Pleasant Public School parents told said there's a need for more education from both parents and the school.