Heavy police presence closes down road in Saanich, B.C.

Saanich police blocked off a street near the Uptown shopping centre on Wednesday morning due to a "significant incident."

Several police officers arrived at a home on Bethune Avenue, between Saanich Road and Cloverdale Avenue, before noon.

Police tape could be seen on the road stretching down to Rutledge Park.

CTV News has learned the police presence may be related to a stabbing investigation.

Police say the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.