Heavy police presence expected in two Chatham-Kent locations next week

Chatham-Kent police are informing the public about heavy police presence in two locations next week due to training exercises.

On Monday June 6, police say there will be a heavy police presence as the Chatham-Kent Police Critical Incident Response Team conducts drone and search and rescue training exercises.

Officers will be on Detroit Line between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and on Communication Road between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Police are hoping the advance notice will alleviate any concerns by residents in the area.

