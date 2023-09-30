Heavy police presence in Anzac

There was a heavy police presence in the area around Stoney Mountain Drive and Park Drive in Anzac Saturday morning, RCMP said in a release.

They said there was no immediate threat to the public but recommended that the public avoid the area if possible.

They also asked that the public not post photos on social media until after police have cleared the scene.

Anzac is a hamlet on Highway 881 in northern Alberta located in the municipality of Wood Buffalo around 36 kilometres southeast of Fort McMurray.