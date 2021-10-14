Heavy police presence in Barrie for training purposes

Several Barrie police officers are converging in the city's west end for a training exercise Thursday morning.

Police say residents can expect a heavy police presence in the area of 545 Tiffin Street, near Dunlop Street West.

Officers with the Emergency Support Unit and members of St. John Ambulance are participating in the joint training exercise.

Officers are wearing orange ball caps and orange shirts, with marked police vests.

They expect the training to wrap up around 2 p.m.