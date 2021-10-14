Heavy police presence in Barrie for training purposes
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
Several Barrie police officers are converging in the city's west end for a training exercise Thursday morning.
Police say residents can expect a heavy police presence in the area of 545 Tiffin Street, near Dunlop Street West.
Officers with the Emergency Support Unit and members of St. John Ambulance are participating in the joint training exercise.
Officers are wearing orange ball caps and orange shirts, with marked police vests.
They expect the training to wrap up around 2 p.m.
-
Retired Port McNicoll woman celebrates second big lottery winA lucky Port McNicoll retiree is celebrating her second big lottery win.
-
City committee delays expenditure request decision for Winnipeg Police ServiceWinnipeg’s finance committee is delaying a decision on a $7.3 million over expenditure request from the Winnipeg Police Service.
-
1 new COVID-19 case linked to outbreak at Tofino General HospitalIsland Health says another case of COVID-19 related to an outbreak at Tofino General Hospital has been identified Friday.
-
Public sector workers in N.L. must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 17Public sector workers in Newfoundland and Labrador have until Dec. 17 to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or face the possibility of being placed on leave without pay.
-
Erie Shores Healthcare hosts outdoor gift shop tent saleErie Shores Healthcare is holding an outdoor tent sale to sell off some accumulated stock and make way for new inventory when the hospital shop reopens in the future.
-
Coun. Deans considers run for mayor of Ottawa in 2022 electionCoun. Diane Deans was first elected to Ottawa City Council in 1994, and was re-elected for her eighth consecutive term on council in 2018.
-
Two teens charged with second degree murder after 'suspicious' death in Sask.Two teens are facing several charges, including second-degree murder, for allegedly killing a 55-year-old man.
-
Electrical panel fire extinguished at Barrie's RVHA small fire at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre Friday morning forced some patients to be moved to other areas of the Barrie hospital.
-
Man arrested after indecent act near high school: Sooke RCMPA Victoria man was arrested on Wednesday after he was allegedly spotted performing an indecent act near a high school in Sooke.