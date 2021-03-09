An active OPP investigation is underway in Barrie's north end as officers carry out a search warrant on Dunsmore Lane.

As many as 20 marked and unmarked police vehicles line the street Tuesday.

Residents recall hearing a loud bang around 5 a.m. followed by officers on a megaphone demanding people inside the Dunsmore Lane residence come outside.

Meanwhile, police ordered everyone in neighbouring homes to remain indoors.

A command post, including several trailers, have been set up in the area for officers.

CTV News has learned the investigation stretches to locations across Southwestern Ontario, including London, Brantford, Ancaster and Brant County.

In a statement to CTV News, provincial police said, "We want to assure residents in all affected locations that appropriate safety measures have been taken. There is no threat to public safety."

The OPP said it would provide more information on the investigation in the coming days.

The OPP and policing partners are engaged in an ongoing, joint forces investigation in areas of central and western Ontario. OPP Media Relations Manager Bill Dickson confirms that there is no threat to the public. @OPP_WR @lpsmediaoffice @BarriePolice @OPP_CR pic.twitter.com/0zmUSG9Yia