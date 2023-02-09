Heavy police presence in Burnaby, public asked to avoid area

An incident unfolding in Burnaby Thursday afternoon has drawn a heavy police presence to a home in the Willingdon Heights neighbourhood.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area near 1st and Gilmore avenues.

No information has been provided other than a brief social media statement, with the RCMP saying in a tweet that "there is no indication of further risk to the public."

Photos and video show members of the emergency response team, the canine unit, and at least one armoured vehicle on scene along with officers from the local RCMP detachment.

A witness says the police response was focused on one home, which was surrounded while a nearby building was evacuated.

Video provided to CTV News shows one woman being arrested.

This is a developing story on CTV News and will be updated.