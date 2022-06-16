iHeartRadio

Heavy police presence in Cambridge neighbourhood

Cambridge residence taped off for WRPS investigation. (Dan Lauckner / CTV News Kitchener)

Waterloo regional police asked the public to avoid a south Cambridge neighbourhood on Wednesday night as officers investigated an incident that they ultimately determined was non-criminal.

In a tweet posted at 11:27 p.m. Wednesday, officials said there is a heavy police presence in the area of Lansdowne Road North and Wentworth Avenue.

In an update posted at 8:54 a.m. Thursday, police said the incident appeared to be accidental and not criminal in nature.

Heavy police presence in the area of Lansdowne Road North and Wentworth Avenue in Cambridge for a police investigation.

Please avoid the area.

More information will be provided when available. pic.twitter.com/qsMzmUAo0x

— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) June 16, 2022
12