Heavy police presence in Coventry Hills following Thursday night shooting
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
Police are investigating in Coventry Hills following a shooting that took place Thursday night.
The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m.
One man was taken to hospital in stable condition, police said. They are searching for suspects who fled the scene.
Police are canvassing the area, and say there are witnesses.
The gang unit is also on scene. Police say they're in the early stages of the investigation.
This is a developing story…
