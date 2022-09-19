Heavy police presence in Huntsville for investigation: OPP

Huntsville OPP says residents can expect a heightened police presence Monday evening.

Officers are in the South Lancelot Road area near Old Muskoka Road for an investigation and ask the public to avoid the area.

"The Huntsville OPP do not believe that there is an ongoing risk to public safety at this time," said Acting Sgt. Simpson in a video posted to Twitter.

Police say more information will be provided "when available."

This is a developing story. CTV News will update as more details are provided.