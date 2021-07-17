iHeartRadio

Heavy police presence in Levack area of Greater Sudbury

Sudbury police say there is an ‘increased police presence’ Levack area as officers work to locate a subject.

The information was posted from the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) official twitter account just before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police are currently in the area of 2 nd Ave. and 4th Ave. are asking members of the public to stay away from the area.

