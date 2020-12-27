London Police say emergency response unit and several uniformed officers are on scene of a weapons investigation in North London on Sunday.

Several police cruisers were called to Attawandaron road at approximately 3:20 p.m. for an ongoing weapons investigation.

Ongoing investigation: The north end of Attawandaron Rd is currently closed from both the east and west portions where they meet at Aldersbrook Rd. Please avoid the area. Updates will be provided as they become available. pic.twitter.com/tyo8NK8bGF

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

Residents at the North end of Attawandaron road are were being advised to stay indoors.

The north end of Attawandaron Road has since been re-opened, but the investigation continues.