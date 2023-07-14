iHeartRadio

Heavy police presence in Thornton neighbourhood for investigation


OPP cruiser (File photo)

Nottawasaga OPP says residents can expect a heavy police presence in a Thornton neighbourhood.

Provincial police say they are conducting an investigation near Camila Street, and ask the public to avoid the area. 

Police haven't provided details surrounding the situation but do say there is no threat to public safety.

CTV News will update when more information is made available.

12