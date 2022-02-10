Heavy police presence in Victoria Harbour ends with man taken to hospital

A heavy police presence in Victoria Harbour has ended peacefully, according to provincial police.

OPP say they were called to a home on Albert Street on Thursday afternoon to concerns of a person in crisis.

Officers were quickly joined by the emergency response team, the K-9 unit, a crisis management team, as well as OPP negotiators and paramedics.

The individual in question was taken from the home to local hospital by police around 5:30 p.m.

Nearby residents were told to shelter in place, although officers say this was not due to public safety concerns but instead was meant to alleviate any risk to the person in crisis.