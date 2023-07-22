iHeartRadio

Heavy police presence near riverbank in southwest Edmonton late Saturday morning


Several police officers were gathered on the bank of the North Saskatchewan River on Saturday around noon. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)

A heavy police presence could be seen on the bank of the North Saskatchewan River late Saturday morning near Riverview.

Around noon, CTV News Edmonton witnessed approximately 10 uniformed officers and a police boat gathered on the west bank of the river near 9 Avenue and 199 Street, around what appeared to be a person's body near the water.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to the Edmonton Police Service to confirm if a body had been recovered from the river, but it has not yet responded.

Earlier this week, a 20-year-old man went missing in the river near Devon. The identity of that person has not been released yet by police. 

12