2 arrested following heavy police presence in Saskatoon neighbourhood
Two people have been charged following a heavy police presence in the city's Riversdale neighbourhood.
Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers saw a 16-year-old boy leaving the home, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.
He got into a taxi, which was subsequently stopped by police, SPS said.
The teen was found to have a sawed-off rifle and ammunition, according to police.
A 31-year-old woman exited the home and tried to leave in a vehicle, SPS said. Police stopped the vehicle and arrested the woman.
She was found to have ammunition, according to police.
Police executed a search warrant at the home with the assistance of the tactical support unit. More ammunition was found inside, SPS said.
Members of the public were asked to avoid the area.
The teen and woman face gun-related charges and well as breach of conditions.
