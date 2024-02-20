Heavy police presence on King Street East in North Bay following disturbance

Three houses on King Street East across from a French Catholic elementary school have been cordoned off Tuesday morning following a disturbance.

North Bay Police Service said officers responded to a call between Ferguson and Wyld streets at 7:49 a.m.

"While a police presence remains on the scene, this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public," Const. Merv Shantz told CTV News in an email.

"The OPP was also on scene in order to assist with the investigation."

A neighbour CTV News spoke to -- who did not want to be named -- said they saw a the police forensics van and officers flew a drone in the air near the scene.

She said she didn't hear anything out of the ordinary this morning before police arrived.

"Still have no idea what exactly happened, but it's a sickening feeling knowing that someone was hurt so close to home," she said.

Police have not confirmed if anyone was injured in the incident.

Members of the local emergency response unit were observed at the scene before 11 a.m.

An investigation is continuing and CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will update the article as more information becomes available.