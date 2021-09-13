iHeartRadio

Heavy police presence on Lancaster Street in Kitchener

A police presence on Lancaster Street in Kitchener. (Scott Clarke/CTV Kitchener) (Sept. 12, 2021)

Kitchener’s Lancaster Street was the site of a heavy police presence on a rainy Sunday night.

Multiple cruisers could be seen near the fire hall around 10 p.m., as well as the Emergency Response Unit and EMS.

Police have not provided any details regarding the scene, but say they are no longer there as of Monday morning.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt during the incident.

12