Heavy rain a risk for parts of the Maritimes this weekend

The last weekend of August is going to be a soggy one.

High pressure that brought fair weather for much of this week will move east of the Maritimes Friday. That allows for a broad area of low pressure and series of weather fronts to move in from the west. Inclement weather in the form of rain and showers along with gusty winds is expected Saturday for the Maritimes. The rain may be heavy at times for some areas.

Widespread amounts of 20 to 50 mm of rain likely Saturday through Sunday. There are weather forecast models predicting pockets of 50 to 100 mm within that rain. Areas at higher risk of heavier rain include, western Nova Scotia, southern New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island. The period of time for the risk of downpours extends from Saturday morning through Sunday morning for the affected areas.

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for western areas of southern New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island by Environment Canada cautioning on the potential for heavier rain.

Rain totals of 50 mm or more within 24 hours come with an increased risk of flooding. Downpours can create hazards on roads, including reduced visibility and hydroplaning conditions.

Southerly winds will accompany the rain on Saturday – sustained 20 to 30 km/h with gusts 30 to 60 km/h.

Specific areas at risk of heavier rain will be able to be identified with a higher degree of certainty on Friday. I recommend checking in on a forecast for your area Friday and again on Saturday.

