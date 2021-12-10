Heavy rain and high winds forecast for B.C.'s South Coast, snow expected on key highway to Interior

Environment Canada has issued several warnings and special weather statements for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

A powerful storm is set to hit the South Coast Friday morning, bringing heavy rain and high winds.

In Metro Vancouver, areas including the North Shore and the northeast, including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge, as well as Howe Sound, are expected to be hit hardest. The region is under a rainfall warning with up to 60 milimetres of rain in the forecast.

Forecasters suggested the storm would intensify throughout the day before turning into scattered showers Saturday morning.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” wrote Environment Canada in its advisory.

Farther inland, a winter storm warning was issued for parts of the Fraser Canyon, with the heavy precipitation expected to fall as snow in some areas.

Snow is also expected between Squamish and Whistler, according for to a snowfall warning issued for that area.

In the Fraser Valley, Chilliwack, Hope, Abbotsford and nearby municipalities were advised to expect rain and wind gusts until Saturday.

Every region of Vancouver Island is under some kind of weather advisory.

Special weather statements are in effect for the central and eastern portions, with winds of up to 60 km/h, gusting to 80 km/h, are expected along the Strait of Georgia.

Those gusts will ease a bit, but continue into Saturday.

Meantime, North and West Vancouver Island are under wind warnings with wind speeds of 80 km/h and gusts of up 100 km/h in the forecast.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” wrote Environment Canada.

BC Ferries has issued a travel advisory warning that the weather may impact service over the weekend.

“We are closely monitoring not only the wind speed, but the wind direction, the wave height as well as the sea state,” said Deborah Marshall, a spokesperson for BC Ferries.

Marshall is reminding passengers to check the corporation’s website for updates on possible delays.

“I do want to remind our customers that safety is our highest priority and if we do cancel sailings, it is for safety reasons,” said Marshall.

She says the sailings that cross the Strait of Georgia, including the busiest Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route, are most likely to be disrupted by this weekend’s weather.

“We're also monitoring the Southern Gulf Islands to Tsawwassen and then a little further north, we're looking at that route between Comox and Powell River, because those are the routes where it seems like the winds will affect us the most,” Marshall told CTV News.

BC Hydro is also keeping an eye on the forecast, anticipating power outages for the South Coast.

“We do have a team of in-house meteorologists that have been tracking this weather system quite closely,” said Kevin Aquino, a spokesperson for BC Hydro.

“This definitely enables us to ramp up our BC Hydro crews, contractor crews and call center agents. So if the lights do go out, we're ready to respond,” said Aquino.

He says last summer’s drought has left many trees susceptible to falling in the wind.

“Typically in these weather events, what you could see is our crews could be doing anything from taking a branch off the line, restringing a wire, or conducting a full on power pole replacement,” he told CTV News.

Aquino is urging customers to report and keep up to date on outages through BC Hydro’s website.

He says crews work to restore power as quickly as possible based on need.

“Priority does go to critical services like hospitals. From there we'll shift our focus to restoration efforts that will have the most bang for a buck so like if we are able to restore power to 5,000 customers priority will go there for those restoration efforts. From there we'll move on to like the smaller power outages,” explained Aquino.

SNOW ON HIGHWAY TO INTERIOR

A warning is also in place for a critical highway linking B.C.'s Interior and the Lower Mainland.

Environment Canada says up to 30 centimetres is expected on Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton and blowing snow will add to the hazard with strong winds gusting up to 60 km/h.

The weather agency says the winter storm will gradually intensify with the heaviest snowfall and strongest winds expected tonight and Saturday afternoon.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," Environment Canada's warning says.

"Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays."

With files from The Canadian Press