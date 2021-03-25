Heavy rain expected overnight: Environment Canada

Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected in Waterloo-Wellington overnight Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued a special weather statement for much of southern Ontario on Thursday afternoon.

Guelph, Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo and Wellington County are all included in the statement.

Environment Canada said the area will likely see between 20 and 40 millimetres of rain, although isolated thunderstorms could bring that total to 50 mm in some areas.

Rain is expected to taper off by Friday afternoon, but wind gusts between 70 and 80 km/h are expected in the afternoon.