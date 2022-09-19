Heavy rain expected throughout the day in Ottawa

Heavy rain is in the forecast to kickoff the final week of summer.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, warning Ottawa could see 15 to 25 mm of rain by this evening.

Showers, at times heavy, and thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout the day.

"Locally higher rainfall amounts are possible in areas that receive thunderstorms,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

Environment Canada says Prescott-Russell, Brockville-Leeds and Grenville, and Renfrew-Pembroke-Barry's Bay will also see heavy rain today.

Today’s forecast high is 16 C, and temperatures will fall to 11 C overnight.

More rain is in the forecast for Tuesday – expect cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 19 C.

The clouds will stick around tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to 12 C overnight.

It will be slightly warmer, but still rainy on Wednesday. The forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 21 C.