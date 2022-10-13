Heavy rain expected throughout the day in Ottawa

You will want to bring an umbrella with you today – it will be a rainy day in the capital.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa. Heavy rain is expected to continue throughout the day, and the forecast calls for total rainfall amounts between 25 to 50 millimetres.

“An area of heavy rain ahead of an advancing cold front is expected to reach eastern Ontario this morning,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

The rain is expected to continue into the evening before easing overnight.

Today’s forecast high is 16 C and the overnight low will be 6 C.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud and a 40 per cent chance of showers tomorrow. Friday’s high will be 16 C.

It will be cloudy tomorrow evening and temperatures will drop to 4 C overnight.

Expect cloudy skies and a high of 11 C on Saturday.