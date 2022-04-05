Heavy rain on the way in the northeast, some areas will get snow

Warming temperatures combined with heavy rain in the next two days prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement Tuesday for most of northeastern Ontario.

Affected are: Elliot Lake, Ranger Lake, Greater Sudbury and vicinity, Blind River, Thessalon, Espanola, Killarney, Manitoulin Island, Agawa, Lake Superior Park, Sault Ste. Marie, St. Joseph Island, Searchmont, Montreal River Harbour and Batchawana Bay.

"Rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm that may lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas," Environment Canada said. "The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall."

Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm will be possible by the time the rain tapers off Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

The forecast prompted the Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority to issue a flood outlook statement to residents regarding watershed conditions.

"A system is forecast to bring warm temperatures and significant spring precipitation on Wednesday," the authority said in a news release.

"The snowpack measurements across the watershed are averaging a snow depth of 70-80 cm. A significant snowpack remains in the watershed with 100 to over 200 mm of water equivalent, which equates to 120 to over 150 per cent of normal for this time of the year."

Rain and warm temperatures will produce runoff across the watershed, the release said.

Potential for flooding

"Currently, local rivers, creeks and streams are flowing at normal levels. The forecasted precipitation combined with snowmelt will contribute significant runoff to rivers and streams resulting in the potential for flooding of low-lying areas."

Residents and visitors are urged to stay away from the flood control channels and all waterways. Flows can be especially dangerous and stream banks can be slippery.

While rain is the concern in most areas, significant snow is forecast for Little Abitibi, Kesagami Lake, Timmins, Cochrane, Iroquois Falls, Fraserdale, Pledger Lake, Kapuskasing, Hearst and Smooth Rock Falls.

"Total snowfall amounts of 8 to 15 cm, with locally higher amounts possible," Environment Canada said.

"A low-pressure system will affect the area from late Wednesday into Thursday night. Snow, at times heavy, is expected with this system. Temperatures are expected to be near zero degrees Celsius Thursday afternoon, which may allow rain to mix in with the snow in some areas."