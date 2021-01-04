North Shore Rescue is urging people to be careful around creeks and waterways after heavy rainfall across the Lower Mainland.

The group posted a video to Facebook on Sunday of a heaving Lynn Creek, the water high and moving fast.

The message urged people to leash their dogs and stay back from the edge.

It’s been a wet and grey start to the new year for Vancouver. Environment Canada says 36.7 millimetres of rain fell in the first three days, 17.6 millimetres of that was on Jan. 1.

The weather is not set to ease up until Thursday this week, with rain forecast for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

A storm over the weekend also prompted rainfall warnings and the closures of Grouse Mountain and Mount Seymour on Metro Vancouver's North Shore.