Heavy rain, snowfall warnings issued in B.C. over latest atmospheric river

The latest atmospheric river to approach British Columbia has prompted a series of weather warnings for the province's South Coast and Interior.

The storm is expected to drench parts of Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound with up to 70 mm of rain between Thursday and Friday, with the highest amounts forecast over higher terrain.

"Rain is expected to develop this morning and intensify this evening," Environment Canada said in a warning early Thursday.

The weather agency noted that heavy downpours "can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," and that localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas.

B.C.'s River Forecast Centre has also issued a high streamflow advisory for the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast and Central Coast.

"River levels are expected to rise Thursday for the Central Coast, Thursday into Friday for Vancouver Island, and Friday for the South Coast," the advisory reads.

"The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period."

In several other parts of the province, heavy snow is forecast – including on the Sea to Sky Highway, Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3 and Highway 97.

Environment Canada is expecting 15 to 20 cm of accumulation in many areas, which could make for dangerous driving conditions.

"Gusty southwesterly winds will further reduce visibility in blowing snow," a warning for the eastern Fraser Valley reads. "Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult."

There are also snowfall warnings in place for Nechako, Prince George, 100 Mile House and the Cariboo.

The Ministry of Public Safety encourages motorists to check DriveBC for current conditions before travelling in "adverse weather."

Drivers should have an emergency plan, full tank of gas, windshield scraper, snow brush, food, water, a first-aid kit and other emergency supplies when heading out, officials said.

Winter tires or chains are also required on most routes in the province between Oct. 1 and April 30.

The latest storm is arriving exactly one week after the region faced its first atmospheric river of the fall, following a period of intense drought.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Regan Hasegawa