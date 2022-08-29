Heavy rain, strong winds coming to northern Manitoba

Those living in parts of northern Manitoba can expect heavy rain and strong winds over the next few days.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for Churchill and York, saying that a low-pressure system approaching from central Manitoba is expected to bring heavy rain to areas on the southwestern coast of Hudson Bay starting early on Monday.

The heavy rain is expected to last until Tuesday morning, with light residual rains continuing through Tuesday afternoon.

The weather agency predicts rainfall amounts between 25 to 50 millimetres. Higher amounts are expected to fall between Arviat and Churchill.

Environment Canada adds that along with rain, these northern Manitoba regions can expect winds up to 70 km/h to persist until Tuesday.

Residents are warned that heavy rain can lead to flash floods and water pooling on roads. It can also cause flooding in low-lying areas.