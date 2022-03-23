Heavy rain, strong winds cause power outages in Toronto

Thousands of residents were without power for several hours in Toronto on Wednesday evening after heavy rain and strong winds knocked down trees and hydro lines.

A special weather statement was issued for Toronto and surrounding areas, with Environment Canada warning of significant rainfall that could result in pooling on some roadways.

The weather agency said the region could see up to 20 millimetres of rain between late Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

It added that the rain will be accompanied by strong easterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h that could result in some localized power outages.

Toronto Hydro said it was dealing with scattered outages throughout the city. In the High Park area, approximately 2,800 customers were without power at the peak of the outage.

Just before 11 p.m., power in the neighbourhood was restored.

Police and fire services also responded to several weather-related calls, including downed trees, fallen hydro poles and a blown transformer. In the midtown area, high winds ripped off the siding of a highrise.

@CTVToronto @CP24 midtown Toronto tonight pic.twitter.com/6mSGgHMbAS

No injuries were reported.

Strong winds also blew debris from a construction site onto the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway near Windermere Avenue.

The rain is expected to taper off early Thursday morning.

It will be mainly cloudy on Thursday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers. The high will be 12 C.

On Friday, it will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 7 C.

