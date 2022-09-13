Heavy rain to move through northeastern Ont. Tuesday afternoon

Heavy rain is expected to hit areas of northeastern Ontario this afternoon, Environment Canada said Tuesday.

Affected areas include Greater Sudbury and area, Temiskaming Shores, Temagami, Espanola, Killarney, North Bay, Powassan, Mattawa, West Nipissing and French River.

"Rain, at times heavy, is expected beginning near noon," Environment Canada said in a special weather statement.

"Showers have already begun over some locations this morning. Isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and may bring localized heavy rainfall."

Local rainfall amounts are expected to total 30-40 mm, lasting until early evening.

"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," the statement said.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."