Heavy rain washes out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region

Heavy rain in Manitoba has washed out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region.

The province has been pummelled with rain, with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issuing rainfall warnings for parts of the Interlake region, and wind warnings in parts of southwestern Manitoba.

Video shared with CTV News shows water covering sections of Highway 9, and has washed out parts of the highway at Lakeside Road.

Manitoba 511 has confirmed multiple roads have been closed. The province said a washout has left Highway 222, about 5 km north of Gimli, impassable. It said the same highway in the vicinity of Camp Morton, a little more than 3 km north of Gimli is also closed due to washouts and water on the road.

The rainfall warning in place for areas including Gimli said many areas have been hit with 30 to 50 mm of rainfall, with another 10 to 20 mm expected throughout the day Tuesday.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," the warning from ECCC reads, adding flooding is possible in low-lying areas. "Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts."

Manitoba Hydro said the heavy rain and wind have also caused outages in southwestern Manitoba.

"As wind gusts up to 90 km/h are expected to continue into this afternoon in some areas, we're seeing outages persist," Manitoba Hydro said in a Tweet Tuesday afternoon.

#mboutage #mbstorm Heavy rain and high winds have caused scattered outages in southwestern Manitoba. Crews are working on getting everyone back on. If you encounter a downed power line, please stay clear and call 911 or 1-888-624-9376. pic.twitter.com/L8lHDPDuEb

It said crews are working to get the power back on for people affected.

More information about road closures can be found on Manitoba 511 online.