Heavy rainfall ahead Wednesday across northeastern Ontario

Communities across northeastern Ontario are in store for some serious spring rain this week.

Environment Canada said Tuesday rain and thunderstorms are expected to bring rainfall to much of the region Wednesday morning and continuing through Thursday.

"Total rainfall amounts could range between 30 and 50 mm, particularly in regions that experience thunderstorms," the weather forecaster said in a news release.

Affected communities include Greater Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Elliot Lake, Ranger Lake, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Temiskaming Shores, Temagami, Chapleau, Missinaibi Lake, Gogama, Foleyet, Blind River, Thessalon, Espanola, Killarney, Manitoulin Island, North Bay, Powassan, Mattawa, West Nipissing, French River, St. Joseph Island, Searchmont, Montreal River Harbour and Batchawana Bay.

Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details. Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.