Heavy rainfall could produce up to 75mm through to Thursday in central Ontario

The dry conditions are coming to an end in the Barrie area.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for much of central Ontario Tuesday that will continue through to "at least Wednesday night."

The areas expected to get significant rainfall includes; Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Washago, Lagoon city, Grey-Bruce, Dufferin-Innisfil, Parry Sound and Muskoka.

The weather agency said rainfall amounts would range from 50 to 75 millimetres by Thursday morning.

The forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms starting Tuesday evening.

Environment Canada said the significant rainfall is due to "a cold front and a moisture-laden low-pressure system that will arrive from the American Mid-west."