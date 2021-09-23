Heavy rainfall drenches parts of Simcoe Muskoka

Significant rainfall soaked parts of Simcoe Muskoka, according to Environment Canada.

Collingwood received the most, with 116 millimetres of accumulation, followed by Muskoka with 76 millimetres and 65 millimetres in Borden.

Along with the majority of the region, Barrie saw a minimum of 50 millimetres of rain from Tuesday to Thursday morning.

Consistent rainfall brought some flooding to roads and ditches in the Alliston area.

The rain should taper off in most areas by Thursday afternoon.