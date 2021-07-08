Heavy rainfall expected in Ottawa Thursday; more than 50 mm possible in some areas

Grab your umbrella before leaving the house Thursday, a special weather statement is in effect.

Environment Canada is forecasting heavy rainfall, showers and thunderstorms for the Ottawa region. Local rainfall expected to be 30 to 50 mm. Isolated amounts exceeding 50 mm will also be possible in some locations.

The temperature is expected to stay steady near 16 degrees.

Tonight- showers expected to continue with a few thunderstorms ending near midnight.

Friday will be cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon- high of 23 degrees .

The forecast turns a corner for the weekend. Saturday is expected to be sunny and a high of 28 degrees .

Sunday will be mix and sun and clouds, a high of 28 degrees.