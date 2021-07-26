Heavy rainfall expected in Toronto tonight, special weather statement issued: Environment Canada
Web Content Writer
Kerrisa Wilson
A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto with heavy rain expected tonight.
Environment Canada forecasts heavy rainfall with localized amounts between 30 to 50 millimetres this evening into the night.
Isolated amounts of rainfall could amount in excess of 50 millimetres.
The national weather agency says showers and thunderstorms are expected to move across the area this evening through tonight.
“Plenty of moisture in the atmosphere will ensure that the rain will be heavy at times, with locally heavy rainfall accumulations likely,” Environment Canada says on its website.
The agency cautions that rainfall warnings may be required for areas of the city later today.
Today’s high is 25 C, but will feel like 31 C with humidity.
