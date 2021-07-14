Heavy rainfall expected overnight in northeastern Ont. while forest fire smoke affects air quality in the northwest

Environment Canada is tracking a weather system expected to bring up to 50 mm of rain to northeastern Ontario overnight as dozens of active forest fires are causing poor air quality in the northwest.

RAIN

The heavy rainfall is expected to span from communities along the northeast shore of Lake Superior to the Quebec border, including Sault Ste. Marie, Manitoulin Island, Greater Sudbury, and Timmins.

"General rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are likely," Canada's weather service said in a special weather statement. "Rainfall amounts exceeding 50 mm may be possible in some locations. Rainfall warnings may be required at a later time."

POOR AIR QUALITY

Meanwhile in northwestern Ontario, forest fire smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility.

The smoke is affecting communities from the Manitoba border to Kakabeka Falls and Arrow Lake.

