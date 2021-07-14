Heavy rainfall expected overnight in northeastern Ont. while forest fire smoke affects air quality in the northwest
Environment Canada is tracking a weather system expected to bring up to 50 mm of rain to northeastern Ontario overnight as dozens of active forest fires are causing poor air quality in the northwest.
RAIN
The heavy rainfall is expected to span from communities along the northeast shore of Lake Superior to the Quebec border, including Sault Ste. Marie, Manitoulin Island, Greater Sudbury, and Timmins.
"General rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are likely," Canada's weather service said in a special weather statement. "Rainfall amounts exceeding 50 mm may be possible in some locations. Rainfall warnings may be required at a later time."
POOR AIR QUALITY
Meanwhile in northwestern Ontario, forest fire smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility.
The smoke is affecting communities from the Manitoba border to Kakabeka Falls and Arrow Lake.
CTV News will have the full 7-day weather forecast for northeastern Ontario at noon, 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11:30 p.m. or find it online anytime here.
-
New CEO named for Calgary’s Green Line LRT projectA new CEO has been named to the Green Line LRT project.
-
Tecumseh approves purchase of high water rescue vehicleThe Town of Tecumseh is ready for the next big flood.
-
'I do not believe that we’ll ever return to a pre-COVID normal': N.S. enters penultimate stage of reopeningNova Scotia officially entered the fourth phase of a five-phase reopening plan Wednesday, meaning restaurants and bars can now return to their regular hours and retail stores are able to operate at maximum capacity with public health measures in place.
-
Snow Valley to host fine dining experienceSnow Valley will be hosting a summer series of fine dining and celebrity chefs starting Thursday.
-
1 in hospital after shooting in southeast EdmontonA 37-year-old man is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in southeast Edmonton.
-
Calls to loosen visitor restrictions in hospitals grow as vaccinations riseWith vaccination rates rising every day in Ontario, some people are calling for hospitals to loosen visitor rules, saying it could have a huge impact for everyone.
-
Lightning sparks more wildfires in northern Sask. as evacuees fleeHot and dry conditions across the province likely won’t improve in the next few days as several northern communities evacuate due to nearby wildfires, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).
-
Homicide detective called in after woman found dead in basement of Toronto homeHomicide detectives have been called in to investigate the death of a woman in a basement apartment in the city’s west end.
-
Vancouver Island adds 1 new case of COVID-19The case was one of 41 cases found across B.C. over the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry.