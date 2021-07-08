Heavy rainfall expected Thursday for Waterloo-Wellington area: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo Region and Wellington County due to expected heavy rainfall.

The statement posted at 6:44 a.m. Thursday says that heavy rainfall of 30 to 50 mm is expected throughout the day, with potential to exceed 50 mm.

The areas listed in the alert are: Guelph, Erin, Southern Wellington County, Kitchener, Cambridge, Region of Waterloo, Mount Forest, Arthur and Northern Wellington County.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move across those areas throughout the day.

The agency warns that as a result rainfall warnings may be required for some of the areas listed.

