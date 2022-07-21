Heavy rainfall leads to flood damage in Sask.

Heavy rainfall has been an increasing issue for those in Saskatchewan as flood damage is becoming all too common in the province.

Damage cleanup services in Regina have been hit with an influx of demand due to the rainfall.

Dianne Beauchamp, the general manager of Puroclean, said there has been a lot of sump pump failures and sewer backups.

“Some of the systems within the city failed and similarly to what happened last June, unfortunately, the water has to go somewhere so it’s ended up in people’s basements. And that ground is supersaturated and just can’t hold any more water,” she said.

In correlation with the flooding, SGI is also dealing with many incoming claims in relation to water damage.

“As of last word, we’ve received 110 claims from the Regina area as a result of the storms that we saw earlier this week. The majority of those are sewer backups or water entering basements,” said Tyler McMurchy, SGI manager of media relations.

To avoid further damage to property, residents are advised to take precautionary measures such as ensuring eavestroughs are clean and pointed away from houses, along with ensuring sump pumps are working properly.