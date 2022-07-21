Heavy rainfall leads to flood damage in Sask.
Heavy rainfall has been an increasing issue for those in Saskatchewan as flood damage is becoming all too common in the province.
Damage cleanup services in Regina have been hit with an influx of demand due to the rainfall.
Dianne Beauchamp, the general manager of Puroclean, said there has been a lot of sump pump failures and sewer backups.
“Some of the systems within the city failed and similarly to what happened last June, unfortunately, the water has to go somewhere so it’s ended up in people’s basements. And that ground is supersaturated and just can’t hold any more water,” she said.
In correlation with the flooding, SGI is also dealing with many incoming claims in relation to water damage.
“As of last word, we’ve received 110 claims from the Regina area as a result of the storms that we saw earlier this week. The majority of those are sewer backups or water entering basements,” said Tyler McMurchy, SGI manager of media relations.
To avoid further damage to property, residents are advised to take precautionary measures such as ensuring eavestroughs are clean and pointed away from houses, along with ensuring sump pumps are working properly.
-
Jan. 6 probe: Trump didn't want to say 'election is over'With the Capitol siege raging, U.S. President Donald Trump poured 'gasoline on the fire' by tweeting condemnation of Mike Pence's refusal to go along with his plan to stop the certification of Joe Biden's victory, former aides told the Jan. 6 investigating committee in a prime-time hearing Thursday night.
-
Airdrie mayor outraged over weekend overnight closures of urgent care centreThe mayor of Airdrie is furious after Alberta Health Services announced that the city's urgent care centre will be closed overnights during the next eight weekends between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
-
Sault mayoral candidates talk housing and transitWhile the municipal election is still a few months away, a pair of mayoral candidates in Sault Ste. Marie are getting a head start on their campaigns.
-
New $2.7-milllion Skybender ride opens in PlaylandComing off two of the worst seasons in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Playland is enticing visitors back with a flashy new ride.
-
B.C. heat wave: Residents warned to prepare for new stretch of hot summer weatherWhile it's not an extreme heat emergency like the one experienced last year, health authorities advise people to monitor themselves and check in on others, especially those most vulnerable.
-
Daycare in Lively hosts weekly farmers marketThe Walden Day Care Centre in Lively hosts a farmers markets every Thursday as a way to bring in money for new playground equipment at the centre.
-
Feds to freeze funding to national gymnastics organization after open letterThe federal government will freeze funding for Gymnastics Canada, a move that comes after more than 500 gymnasts signed an open letter alleging abuse the national organization failed to protect them from.
-
Vintage car group catching eyeballs along Innisfil's waterfrontCar enthusiasts in Innisfil are continuing to draw eyeballs along the town's waterfront as a summer tradition continues.
-
Fitbit for cows, automatic feed machines: How B.C. aims to be a leader in agritechThe province is investing up to $6.5 million over three years and Ottawa up to $10 million dollars over five to launch the B.C. Centre for Agritech Innovation this fall at Simon Fraser University's Surrey campus.