Heavy rainfall possible in southwestern Ontario


Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Saturday for parts of southwestern Ontario.

The agency says the areas of Caledonia, Haldimand, Norfolk and Delhi could see some heavy rainfall starting in the afternoon or evening.

They’re predicting between 30 and 50 millimetres of precipitation, though more is possible.

Environment Canada says the rain is expected to end Saturday night.

