Heavy rainfall Saturday causes flooding at both Windsor Regional Hospital campuses
Windsor Regional Hospital staff is again dealing with flooding at both campuses after heavy rainfall Saturday night.
Hospital staff are assessing the damage. Flooding occurred in most of the same locations that were impacted by a previous storm on July 16, crews quickly cleaned the affected areas to prevent further damage, WRH officials say.
Flooding occurred at the Met Campus Emergency Department entrance as well as some procedure rooms and hallways in the Diagnostic Imaging area where the extent of flooding is still being assessed, the hospital says.
The front lobby, ground level of the Cancer Centre, shipping and receiving, and the kitchen at the Met Campus is also being cleaned up.
As for Ouellette Campus, the Cardiac Catheterization Lab was once again impacted by the flood. The lab had been closed since the previous flooding on July 16 and was set to reopen on Monday, but the hospital says those plans will now need to be reassessed.
There were also several hallways and the kitchen at the Ouellette Campus impacted by the flood.
The hospital says it will provide updates on the extent of damage as it is confirmed.
