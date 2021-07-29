Heavy rainfall seen in Port Stanley, Ont. Weather warning in effect

Heavy rainfall and flooding was seen early this morning in Port Stanley, and ending near 10:30 a.m. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning.

Hazy early this morning. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming north 20 this morning. High 26. Humidex 34. UV index 4 or moderate.Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 17.