Heavy rainfall seen in Port Stanley, Ont. Weather warning in effect
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
Heavy rainfall and flooding was seen early this morning in Port Stanley, and ending near 10:30 a.m. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning.
Hazy early this morning. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming north 20 this morning. High 26. Humidex 34. UV index 4 or moderate.Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 17.
