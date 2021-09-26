Heavy rainfall warning for South Coast: Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, East Vancouver Island
After a hot dry summer, parts of B.C.’s South Coast are in for another rainfall warning.
Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and East Vancouver Island are in for heavy rain, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
The public weather alerts predict 50 to 70 mm of rain, and showers are expected through the entire day and evening.
“A moisture-laden frontal system will bring heavy rain to the B.C. South Coast,” reads the weather alert.
“Strong southeasterly winds of 40 km/h gusting to 60 are also forecast this afternoon and evening.”
Environment and Climate Change Canada also warns that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.
“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” it reads.
The rain is expected to ease by Monday morning.
