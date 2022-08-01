Heavy rainfall warning in effect for Kapuskasing, Hearst

Environment Canada has issued a heavy rainfall warning for areas around Kapuskasing, Hearst and Moosonee.

Rainfall amounts of 25-50 mm are expected Monday, ending in the late afternoon.

"Rain, heavy at times, will continue as a low-pressure system passes south of the area," the weather forecaster said in its statement.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.