Heavy rainfall warning in effect for Kapuskasing, Hearst
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
Environment Canada has issued a heavy rainfall warning for areas around Kapuskasing, Hearst and Moosonee.
Rainfall amounts of 25-50 mm are expected Monday, ending in the late afternoon.
"Rain, heavy at times, will continue as a low-pressure system passes south of the area," the weather forecaster said in its statement.
"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."
To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.
