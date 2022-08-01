iHeartRadio

Heavy rainfall warning in effect for Kapuskasing, Hearst

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for several northeastern Ontario communities as heavy rains are expected beginning Monday. (File)

Environment Canada has issued a heavy rainfall warning for areas around Kapuskasing, Hearst and Moosonee.

Rainfall amounts of 25-50 mm are expected Monday, ending in the late afternoon.

"Rain, heavy at times, will continue as a low-pressure system passes south of the area," the weather forecaster said in its statement.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm. 

