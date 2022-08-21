Heavy rainfall warning in effect for Manitoulin Island

Environment Canada has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Manitoulin Island on Sunday afternoon.

Scattered showers have developed across the area Sunday afternoon.

These showers are slow moving and may continue to redevelop through the day.

Local rainfall amounts of 20 to 50 mm are possible through the early evening.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," the weather forecaster said in its statement.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts."

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

UPDATES: