Heavy rainfall warning in effect for Manitoulin Island
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Bertrand
Environment Canada has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Manitoulin Island on Sunday afternoon.
Scattered showers have developed across the area Sunday afternoon.
These showers are slow moving and may continue to redevelop through the day.
Local rainfall amounts of 20 to 50 mm are possible through the early evening.
"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," the weather forecaster said in its statement.
"If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts."
To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.
UPDATES:
- Environment Canada has ended the heavy rainfall warning for Elliot Lake and Ranger Lake at 4:23 p.m. on Aug. 21.
- Environment Canada has ended the heavy rainfall warning for Greater Sudbury and vicinity, Blind River, Espanola, Killarney and Thessalon at 5:23 p.m. on Aug. 21.
-
Police investigating shooting in Calgary's northeastCalgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the city's northeast Monday evening.
-
Poverty, pavement, isolation: A closer look at B.C. heat deathsCTV News has learned more about the neighbourhoods and communities where a combination of poverty, scant tree coverage and isolation contributed to the deaths of hundreds of British Columbians during record-breaking heat in 2021.
-
Construction worker struck by vehicle in CochraneMounties are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage after a construction worker was struck by a vehicle in Cochrane.
-
RCMP looking for missing man, 80, from Belleville, N.S.The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding an 80-year-old Nova Scotia man.
-
Murder charges announced in double homicide in SurreyHomicide investigators say a man in his 20s has been charged weeks after a shooting that left two dead in Surrey, B.C.
-
Family fun day in Elliot Lake promotes Indigenous friendship centreA family day was held Monday in Elliot Lake to raise awareness and promote membership of a proposed Indigenous friendship centre in the city.
-
-
Male driver dead, another injured following collision in North YorkOne person has died following a collision in which a vehicle ended up striking a North York home.
-
Man arrested, firearms seized after incident Sunday afternoon: Regina policeA 22-year-old Regina man is facing a long list of charges after an incident on Sunday afternoon.